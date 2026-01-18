Don 3 Director Update: Atlee, Hrithik Roshan Rumours Debunked, Farhan Akhtar Still On Board

According to sources, reports suggesting that Atlee was being considered to direct Don 3 as part of a plan to bring Shah Rukh Khan back to the franchise are incorrect. A source close to the project told India Today, “The rumours around Atlee being brought on Don 3 are completely untrue. Atlee has never been approached for the film and has nothing to do with the franchise.” The clarification comes after several outlets speculated about a potential collaboration between Atlee and Farhan Akhtar.