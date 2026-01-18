Don 3 Director Update: Atlee, Hrithik Roshan Rumours Debunked, Farhan Akhtar Still On Board

Sources deny Atlee’s involvement in Don 3 and dismiss all director change rumours.
Farhan Akhtar continues to lead the project as the script undergoes revisions.
Hrithik Roshan was never approached, with casting to begin only after script lock.
According to sources, reports suggesting that Atlee was being considered to direct Don 3 as part of a plan to bring Shah Rukh Khan back to the franchise are incorrect. A source close to the project told India Today, “The rumours around Atlee being brought on Don 3 are completely untrue. Atlee has never been approached for the film and has nothing to do with the franchise.” The clarification comes after several outlets speculated about a potential collaboration between Atlee and Farhan Akhtar.
Farhan Akhtar remains attached to Don 3
Despite the rumours, Farhan Akhtar remains creatively involved with Don 3, continuing his association with the franchise he previously directed. Insiders confirmed that the team is currently focused on finalising the script before making any casting decisions. No director changes or external creative negotiations are underway at this point.
Hrithik Roshan casting rumours dismissed
Parallel reports linking Hrithik Roshan to the lead role also surfaced after Ranveer Singh was said to have exited the project. However, these claims were also denied. A source associated with the film told India Today, “Hrithik was never in talks for Don 3 and hasn’t even had a meeting with the team.” The source added that casting discussions will only begin once the revised script is locked.
With Ranveer Singh no longer attached, the production team is reassessing the creative direction of the film. “The script needs to be altered to suit a new hero, and only once that is locked will the hunt for the next Don begin,” the source added.
For now, Don 3 latest updates suggest that the franchise is taking a measured approach, steering clear of speculation while laying the groundwork for its next chapter.