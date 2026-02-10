Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel In The Works? Zoya Akhtar Planning To Bring Back Original Trio - Report

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel in the works?

Mid-Day quoted a source saying, "Zoya has finally locked a draft she is happy with. She was always clear that a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara would only happen if it had something new to say. It’s not a nostalgic rehash; the film acknowledges the time elapsed and the changes that have taken place in the three men’s lives."