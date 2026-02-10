Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel In The Works? Zoya Akhtar Planning To Bring Back Original Trio - Report

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel might happen soon, as Zoya Akhtar has completed the first draft.
It is likely to bring back Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol.
The trio's reunion depends on the alignment of their dates.
Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) might get a sequel after nearly 15 years. The latest report states that Zoya has completed the first draft of the sequel, and the new story is said to revisit the lives of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol’s characters. It will reportedly show the trio much older, years after their trip across Spain, facing mid-life choices, unresolved dreams and reflecting on their evolving friendships.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel in the works?
Mid-Day quoted a source saying, "Zoya has finally locked a draft she is happy with. She was always clear that a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara would only happen if it had something new to say. It’s not a nostalgic rehash; the film acknowledges the time elapsed and the changes that have taken place in the three men’s lives."
Nothing has been confirmed yet, but there have been discussions with the male leads. The trio's reunion depends on the alignment of their dates.
If everything goes as planned, the sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will go on the floors later this year after Zoya Akhtar’s production banner completes Dahaad 2.
Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar will start working on his much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla, "Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward."
If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026.