BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A 'Namaskar', Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts

BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award. She greeted the audience with a warm ‘Namaskar’.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alia Bhatt BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt on BAFTA 2026 red carpet Photo: X/BAFTA
  • Alia Bhatt made her BAFTA debut at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

  • She grabbed the spotlight at the BAFTA Film Awards in a custom Gucci gown.

  • Bhatt presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award, greeting the audience with a warm ‘Namaskar’.

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), held on Sunday (February 22, 2026), was hosted by Alan Cumming. BAFTA 2026 was a star-studded affair, with the crème de la crème of numerous A-listers descending upon London's Royal Festival Hall. Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothee Chalamet, among others, stunned on the red carpet. Indian actor Alia Bhatt, who made her BAFTA debut, turned heads not only with her sartorial choice but also with her speech in Hindi. 

What Alia Bhatt wore at BAFTA 2026

Alia posed on the BAFTA 2026 red carpet with a custom Gucci silver sequinned backless gown. It came with a halter-neck silhouette that accentuated her figure. She carried a white fur stole to complete the look.

Alia's subtle makeup with the couture enhanced her look. She kept it neutral with only bronzer, barely-there blush, a dash of mascara and opted for a nude lip shade. She kept her hair open with a centre partition and styled with soft curls.

For the jewellery, the actress kept it minimal, with only a pair of statement earrings and rings.

On the red carpet, the National Award-winning star said, “There’s nothing more powerful than human emotion and you don’t need language for that.”

Alia Bhatt's speech at BAFTA 2026

Host Cumming introduced Bhatt as a “hugely talented actress and entrepreneur” and said, “This means she has conquered both show business and business-business. But can she conquer the business of presenting at a BAFTA? I am sure she can. Please welcome one of India’s most moved and critically acclaimed actors – Alia Bhatt.”

She stepped onto the BAFTA stage to present Best Film Not in English Language, and started her speech greeting with “Namaskar” and added, Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai.” (Next award is for a film that is not in English). She playfully said, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet,” and then switched to English.

Watch the video here.

Alia's Hindi speech at BAFTA 2026 was lauded by the crowd and also won hearts of the Indians.

Published At:
