Retro Express | Sandhu And Company: The Accidental Background Star

Sometimes, a truck was the perfect setting for a song, as it went up and down long winding pathways in the hills, as seen in Namkeen (1982). Sometimes, the hero and heroine rode the back of truck, post hitchhiking, and proceeded to entertain the drivers with their musical exchanges, like Sharmila Tagore and Jeetendra singing Kisi raah pe in Mere Humsafar (1970). This was of course not a Sandhu truck, which is why the insignia is prominently missing in the front of the truck, but a Janata Transport is painted obscurely, sideways