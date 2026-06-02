NEET Paper Leak Case: Why Beed Authorities Demolished A Building Linked To Accused PV Kulkarni

P.V. Kulkarni, a retired Chemistry professor from Latur, is considered a key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation. According to investigators, Kulkarni was associated with NEET question-paper preparation panels for several years.

He was arrested from Pune in May by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of its probe into the alleged leak of examination questions before the medical entrance test. Photo: File photo