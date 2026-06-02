NEET Paper Leak Case: Why Beed Authorities Demolished A Building Linked To Accused PV Kulkarni

Maharashtra's Beed civic authorities ordered demolition of unauthorised portions of a building linked to NEET paper leak accused PV Kulkarni, citing violations of approved construction plans.
Kulkarni, a former Chemistry expert involved in NEET paper-setting, was arrested by the CBI from Pune.
The action comes amid a broader investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which has raised concerns about examination integrity and accountability.
The ongoing NEET-UG paper leak case has taken a new turn after civic authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district ordered the demolition of unauthorised portions of a building allegedly linked to accused professor P.V. Kulkarni.
The action comes amid a widening investigation into one of India's biggest examination controversies involving the NEET paper leak, which has raised concerns about transparency and fairness in medical admissions.
What Happened?
Officials from the Beed Municipal Council found that parts of a four-storey under-construction building in Shahunagar violated local building regulations. Notices were issued to the contractor directing the removal of the unauthorised structures.
After the compliance deadline expired, demolition proceedings began under municipal supervision. Authorities later said that some of the illegal portions were voluntarily removed by those associated with the project.
Who is PV Kulkarni?
P.V. Kulkarni, a retired Chemistry professor from Latur, is considered a key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation. According to investigators, Kulkarni was associated with NEET question-paper preparation panels for several years.
He was arrested from Pune in May by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of its probe into the alleged leak of examination questions before the medical entrance test.
Why Is This Significant?
The demolition itself is unrelated to the criminal charges in the paper leak case. However, the action reflects increased scrutiny of assets and projects linked to individuals under investigation.
Municipal officials maintain that the move was purely based on violations of approved building plans and local construction norms.
The Bigger Picture
The NEET exam controversy has affected lakhs of medical aspirants across India. Following allegations of a paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 examination and scheduled a re-examination for June 21. So far, the CBI has arrested multiple accused as it investigates the alleged network behind the leak.
As the probe continues, the Beed demolition has become another high-profile development in a case that has reignited debates over examination security, accountability, and the future of India's competitive testing system.