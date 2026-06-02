Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open: First Game Slips Away From Indian Star After Close Battle

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Kidambi 19-21 Tanaka
The opening game goes the way of the Japanese shuttler after a closely fought battle. Srikanth stayed in contention throughout and kept the pressure on until the closing stages, but Tanaka showed excellent composure in the key moments to edge ahead and seal the game 21-19. The Indian veteran will be encouraged by his performance despite trailing, as only a handful of points separated the two players in a high-quality first-game contest.
Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Kidambi 9-6 Tanaka
A positive start for Kidambi Srikanth as the Indian shuttler moves into a 9-6 lead in the opening game. Srikanth has looked sharp in the early exchanges, using his experience to dictate rallies and force errors from Yushi Tanaka. The Japanese player is staying competitive, but Srikanth currently holds the upper hand with better control and momentum as the first game progresses.
Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Live Streaming!
The Indonesia Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.
Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Match Details!
Fixture: Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka
Series: Indonesia Open 2026
Venue: Istora Senayan, Jakarta
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Time: 9:35 AM IST (tentative)