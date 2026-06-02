Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open: First Game Slips Away From Indian Star After Close Battle

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Star Eyes Strong Start Against Japanese Opponent BWF

Kidambi Srikanth begins his Indonesia Open 2026 campaign with a challenging first-round clash against Japan’s Yushi Tanaka at Jakarta’s iconic Istora Senayan. The Indian veteran, currently ranked World No. 37, will be eager to produce another strong run on the BWF World Tour after showing signs of resurgence over the past year. However, Tanaka enters the contest as the higher-ranked player at World No. 21 and arrives in good form, having captured the Swiss Open title earlier this season. The pair have developed a competitive rivalry in recent tournaments, with both players capable of producing long rallies and attacking badminton. Srikanth’s experience and court craft will be tested against Tanaka’s speed and confidence as they battle for a place in the second round of the prestigious Super 1000 event.

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2 Jun 2026, 10:17:25 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Kidambi 19-21 Tanaka The opening game goes the way of the Japanese shuttler after a closely fought battle. Srikanth stayed in contention throughout and kept the pressure on until the closing stages, but Tanaka showed excellent composure in the key moments to edge ahead and seal the game 21-19. The Indian veteran will be encouraged by his performance despite trailing, as only a handful of points separated the two players in a high-quality first-game contest.

2 Jun 2026, 10:00:26 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Kidambi 9-6 Tanaka A positive start for Kidambi Srikanth as the Indian shuttler moves into a 9-6 lead in the opening game. Srikanth has looked sharp in the early exchanges, using his experience to dictate rallies and force errors from Yushi Tanaka. The Japanese player is staying competitive, but Srikanth currently holds the upper hand with better control and momentum as the first game progresses.

2 Jun 2026, 09:47:39 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Live Streaming! The Indonesia Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

2 Jun 2026, 09:29:48 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Match Details! Fixture: Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka

Series: Indonesia Open 2026

Venue: Istora Senayan, Jakarta

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 9:35 AM IST (tentative)