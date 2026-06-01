It's Teen Time: A Look At The Young Sensations Shaking Up The Global Stage In 2026

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Gujarat Titans won against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Chandigarh, India, Friday, May 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Gujarat Titans won against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Chandigarh, India, Friday, May 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia