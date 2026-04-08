IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Jasprit Bumrah Breakdown Draws Massive Reactions After Teen’s Fearless Assault

“Suryavanshi makes it look easy against one of the world’s best bowlers. First ball, he hits him for a six and then sets him up. He set the bowler up, not the other way around. We’ve generally seen Bumrah set up batters so many times, but here, Suryavanshi set Bumrah up to bowl that slower ball on the third delivery, and he was waiting for it to hit him for another six.”