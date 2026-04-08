IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Jasprit Bumrah Breakdown Draws Massive Reactions After Teen’s Fearless Assault

Summary of this article
Sooryavanshi attacked Bumrah from the first ball and struck two sixes in the over to shift early momentum
The innings stood out for its awareness as he read Bumrah’s variations and played with clear intent
Strong reactions followed with Kumble praising his game sense and Ashwin calling him a “Wonder Kid”
The much-anticipated face-off between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash lived up to the hype. What looked like a classic experience-versus-youth battle quickly turned into a statement moment for the teenager, who showed zero hesitation against arguably the world’s best T20 bowler.
The contest began with immediate fireworks. Walking in with intent, Sooryavanshi took on Bumrah right away, launching him for a six off the very first ball he faced. A rare loose delivery was punished, and within the same over, the youngster added another six, putting Bumrah under early pressure.
That brief exchange ended up defining the tone of the innings. In a rain-shortened 11-over match in Guwahati, momentum mattered more than ever, and Sooryavanshi seized it.
The youngster’s fearless approach soon drew strong reactions from former players. Speaking on JioHotstar, Anil Kumble broke down the battle in detail:
“Suryavanshi makes it look easy against one of the world’s best bowlers. First ball, he hits him for a six and then sets him up. He set the bowler up, not the other way around. We’ve generally seen Bumrah set up batters so many times, but here, Suryavanshi set Bumrah up to bowl that slower ball on the third delivery, and he was waiting for it to hit him for another six.”
According to Kumble, Sooryavanshi appeared to read Bumrah early, anticipating variations and capitalizing on them, something even experienced batters struggle to do consistently.
Ravichandran Ashwin also joined the chorus on social media, underlining just how big this moment could be for Indian cricket.
“We are not far away from a time when fans are going to rush to watch this 15 year old ‘Wonder Kid’ bat. Running out of adjectives already,” Ashwin tweeted.
Fans were also quick enough to react as they were surprised to see a young prodigy hitting Bumrah for a six in his first delivery.
He eventually scored a blistering 39 off just 14 balls, including five sixes and a four, showing maturity beyond his age. What stood out was his ability to read Bumrah’s length early, something even seasoned batters struggle with.