Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday In The Tournament Opener?

Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026
Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored to secure all three points for the hosts
The match produced three red cards, with South Africa finishing the game with nine players
Mexico could not have asked for a better start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, defeating South Africa 2-0 in front of a packed Estadio Azteca to kick off the biggest World Cup in history.
With more than 80,000 fans creating a deafening atmosphere in Mexico City, El Tri rose to the occasion and delivered a performance that combined composure, attacking intent, and resilience.
The hosts entered the tournament carrying the burden of their disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Expectations were high once again, not only because Mexico was playing at home but also because history has shown that the team often performs at its best when hosting the tournament.
Mexico's only two quarterfinal appearances came in home World Cups, in 1970 and 1986, and supporters are hoping the current squad can replicate those achievements.
From the opening whistle, Mexico looked determined to make a statement. The breakthrough arrived early when Julian Quinones found the back of the net, sending the Azteca crowd into celebration. The goal settled the hosts and allowed them to dictate the tempo of the contest. South Africa battled hard but struggled to contain Mexico's movement and attacking pressure for extended periods.
Can Home Advantage Finally Help Mexico Go Deep?
That question will continue to follow El Tri throughout the tournament. While Mexico has regularly qualified for the knockout rounds over the years, reaching the latter stages has remained an elusive goal. However, the confidence gained from a winning start could prove invaluable as the competition progresses.
Veteran striker Raul Jimenez ensured there would be no late drama when he doubled Mexico's lead in the second half. The goal was another significant moment in the striker's remarkable comeback story after the serious head injury he suffered in 2020. His experience and leadership could become vital assets for a squad aiming to capitalize on home support.
The match also featured plenty of tension, with three red cards shown during a fiery encounter. South Africa finished with nine players, while Mexico also lost a defender late in stoppage time.
Despite the disciplinary drama, the result never looked beyond the hosts. Mexico now turns its attention to a crucial Group A clash against South Korea, carrying momentum, confidence, and renewed belief that this World Cup could be something special.