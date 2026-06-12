Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Quinones Scores Tournament's First Goal - Who Is He?

Who Is Julian Quinones?

The 29-year-old Quinones currently plays for Al-Qadsiah, a club in the Saudi Pro League. Born in Colombia, Quinones holds dual citizenship and chose to represent Colombia in youth competitions, beginning with the 2017 South American U-20 Championship and continuing at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. Nevertheless, in May 2023, the forward declined the invitation to join the Colombian national team.