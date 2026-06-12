Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Quinones Scores Tournament's First Goal - Who Is He?

Julian Quinones grabbed the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026
The 29-year-old forward capitalized on a South African blunder
Quinones holds a dual-citizenship with Colombia and Mexico
Mexican Al Qadsiah forward Julian Quinones made history by scoring the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 during their Group A match against South Africa on Thursday, June 11, at the Mexico City Stadium.
The host country started rapidly and the Africa side felt the heat as they made a blunder and Quinones capitalized on hand to slot home in the ninth minute, between the goalkeeper's legs.
Quinones' goal marks the earliest first goal scored in a FIFA World Cup tournament since 2006, when Philipp Lahm found the net for Germany against Costa Rica after just six minutes.
In anticipation of the tournament opener, fans from across the globe experienced the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The event featured performances by the highly acclaimed Shakira and Burna Boy.
Who Is Julian Quinones?
The 29-year-old Quinones currently plays for Al-Qadsiah, a club in the Saudi Pro League. Born in Colombia, Quinones holds dual citizenship and chose to represent Colombia in youth competitions, beginning with the 2017 South American U-20 Championship and continuing at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. Nevertheless, in May 2023, the forward declined the invitation to join the Colombian national team.
Quinones demonstrated remarkable skill in front of the goal, scoring a hat-trick for Al-Qadsiah during their 5-1 victory against Al Ittihad on the final day of the SPL season. This achievement secured him the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, surpassing notable players such as Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 29-year-old concluded the season with a remarkable tally of 33 goals across 31 league matches. Furthermore, the Mexican athlete was honored with the Best Player of the Match award for the 14th time this season during the game against Al Ittihad.
Mexico's next match will be against Czechia on June 25 whereas South Africa take on the same opposition on June 18.