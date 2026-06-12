Mexico Vs South Africa: Three Red Cards, 17-Year-Old’s Debut Steal Spotlight In FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener

Mexico beat South Africa 2–0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, with Julián Quiñones scoring early and Raúl Jiménez sealing the win
South Africa’s night unravelled with two red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, while César Montes was also sent off late on after a foul on Khuliso Mudau
The match also featured a historic debut for Gilberto Mora, who became Mexico’s youngest-ever World Cup player at 17 years and 240 days
Mexico defeated South Africa 2–0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at Estadio Azteca, a match that swung decisively on an early goal and later descended into disciplinary chaos with three red cards.
Mexico made a bright start in front of a packed home crowd, going ahead within the opening 10 minutes as Julian Quinones finished neatly in the 9th minute. The early strike put the hosts in control and forced South Africa into a deep defensive block far sooner than planned.
South Africa struggled to find rhythm in possession as Mexico controlled the tempo with confidence and structure. The visitors tried to stay compact and hit on the counter, but they rarely threatened in meaningful phases as the game became increasingly one-sided in territory and control.
The pattern continued after the break, with Mexico managing the game intelligently rather than forcing it. South Africa’s resistance finally cracked again in the 67th minute when Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead, finishing off a sustained move that effectively ended any realistic hopes of a comeback.
The match also carried a historic moment for the hosts, as Gilberto Mora was introduced and made his FIFA World Cup debut in front of the home crowd.
At 17 years and 240 days, he became the youngest player ever to represent Mexico at a World Cup and the sixth-youngest in tournament history, breaking a 96-year-old national record held since 1930 by Manuel Rosas.
Sphephelo Sithole – 50’ – Red card (Denial Of Goal-Scoring Opportunity)
Sphephelo Sithole was sent off early in the second half after bringing down Brian Gutiérrez on the edge of the penalty area. The referee ruled it a clear denial of a goal-scoring opportunity and issued a straight red card.
Themba Zwane – 84’ – Red card (Violent Conduct, VAR Review)
Themba Zwane was dismissed following a VAR intervention in the 84th minute. During an off-the-ball clash with Roberto Alvarado, he was judged to have swung an arm toward the Mexican player’s face. After reviewing the footage, the referee upgraded the incident to violent conduct.
Cesar Montes – 90+2’ – Red card (Denial Of Goal-Scoring Opportunity)
César Montes was also shown a straight red in stoppage time after pulling down Khuliso Mudau as he broke into space on the right. The foul denied a promising attacking move and completed a chaotic end to a match that featured three dismissals in total.