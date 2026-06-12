Mexico Vs South Africa: Three Red Cards, 17-Year-Old’s Debut Steal Spotlight In FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Mexico beat South Africa 2–0 in their World Cup 2026 opener, with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scoring. South Africa finished with nine men after red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, while César Montes also saw red

mexico vs south africa fifa world cup 2026 review three red cards gilberto mora youngest mexican
Mexico's Gilberto Mora enters the field to replace Alvaro Fidalgo during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Summary of this article

  • Mexico beat South Africa 2–0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, with Julián Quiñones scoring early and Raúl Jiménez sealing the win

  • South Africa’s night unravelled with two red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, while César Montes was also sent off late on after a foul on Khuliso Mudau

  • The match also featured a historic debut for Gilberto Mora, who became Mexico’s youngest-ever World Cup player at 17 years and 240 days

Mexico defeated South Africa 2–0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at Estadio Azteca, a match that swung decisively on an early goal and later descended into disciplinary chaos with three red cards.

Mexico made a bright start in front of a packed home crowd, going ahead within the opening 10 minutes as Julian Quinones finished neatly in the 9th minute. The early strike put the hosts in control and forced South Africa into a deep defensive block far sooner than planned.

South Africa struggled to find rhythm in possession as Mexico controlled the tempo with confidence and structure. The visitors tried to stay compact and hit on the counter, but they rarely threatened in meaningful phases as the game became increasingly one-sided in territory and control.

Mexico Vs South Africa Highlights

The pattern continued after the break, with Mexico managing the game intelligently rather than forcing it. South Africa’s resistance finally cracked again in the 67th minute when Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead, finishing off a sustained move that effectively ended any realistic hopes of a comeback.

Related Content
South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole, left, Mexico's Brian Gutierrez challenge for the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stops shot during a training in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ahead of Mexico's opening match against South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. - AP Photo/Fernando Llano
Mexico's Gilberto Mora and teammates warm up during a training in Mexico City, ahead of their opening match against South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. - | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
Mexico's Johan Vasquez is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal against Serbia during an international friendly soccer match in Toluca, Mexico, Thursday, June 4, 2026 - (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The match also carried a historic moment for the hosts, as Gilberto Mora was introduced and made his FIFA World Cup debut in front of the home crowd.

At 17 years and 240 days, he became the youngest player ever to represent Mexico at a World Cup and the sixth-youngest in tournament history, breaking a 96-year-old national record held since 1930 by Manuel Rosas.

Sphephelo Sithole – 50’ – Red card (Denial Of Goal-Scoring Opportunity)

Sphephelo Sithole was sent off early in the second half after bringing down Brian Gutiérrez on the edge of the penalty area. The referee ruled it a clear denial of a goal-scoring opportunity and issued a straight red card.

Themba Zwane – 84’ – Red card (Violent Conduct, VAR Review)

Themba Zwane was dismissed following a VAR intervention in the 84th minute. During an off-the-ball clash with Roberto Alvarado, he was judged to have swung an arm toward the Mexican player’s face. After reviewing the footage, the referee upgraded the incident to violent conduct.

Cesar Montes – 90+2’ – Red card (Denial Of Goal-Scoring Opportunity)

César Montes was also shown a straight red in stoppage time after pulling down Khuliso Mudau as he broke into space on the right. The foul denied a promising attacking move and completed a chaotic end to a match that featured three dismissals in total.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories