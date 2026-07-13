What Is FIFA's New VAR Rule? Why Breel Embolo Became The First World Cup Player Sent Off Under It?

The rule in question allows for the "mistaken identity" protocol to be used in conjunction with VAR reviews. Traditionally, VAR could intervene to correct a clear and obvious error regarding red cards or goals. This updated regulation specifically empowers officials to intervene if a player is cautioned or sent off, but the actual offence was committed by another player—or, as in Embolo’s case, if the initial judgment of the foul was entirely incorrect and requires a shift in who is penalized for the actual infraction (in this instance, simulation).