Qatar Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Maroons Battle The Nati In Group B Encounter

Qatar players warm up during a training session, Friday, June 12, 2026, in San Jose, Calif., near San Francisco, ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland. AP Photo

Qatar Vs Switzerland Live Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on June 14, Sunday. FIFA World Cup Group B kicks off with a compelling contrast in styles as Qatar face Switzerland. For Switzerland, ranked 19th by FIFA, this match is a chance to assert their dominance. Under Murat Yakin, the Swiss arrive with impressive consistency, having gone unbeaten through their entire qualifying campaign. With Granit Xhaka anchoring the midfield and Breel Embolo leading the attack, they possess the tactical structure and tournament experience to be considered clear favorites to top the group. Qatar, meanwhile, enter the tournament looking to move past their difficult 2022 campaign and prove their growth on the world stage. Now guided by manager Julen Lopetegui, the team will rely heavily on the creative spark of Akram Afif. While the odds heavily favor the Swiss, the Qataris are aiming to capitalize on opening-day nerves to secure a massive result. In a group that also includes Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina, securing an early point or a shock upset is vital for Qatar’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stages for the first time. Follow play-by-play updates of the QAT vs SWI match with us.

LIVE UPDATES