Monsoon Returns: Is Himachal Pradesh Better Prepared For Extreme Weather Events?

In the last 48 hours, after the monsoon arrived, two incidents of cloudbursts in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, a sudden glacier melt in the Lahaul-Spiti district, a landslide on the Shimla-Bilaspur-Mandi highway, and disruption of the Manali-Leh highway and multiple rain-triggered landslides, also resulting in the death of a woman in Mandi, have once again exposed the risks of climate-induced extreme events. Six lives were lost in the state.