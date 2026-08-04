In Photos: Kerala Battles Floods, Landslides After Relentless Monsoon Rain

P Photo Webdesk 4 August 2026 2:20 pm Published at: 4 August 2026 1:51 pm Updated on:

Relentless monsoon rain has disrupted life across Kerala, with flooding affecting several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Kochi. Homes and residential areas remain inundated, while rescue teams continue searches for people swept away in swollen rivers and respond to rain-triggered landslides. Floodwaters have also overflowed bridges and entered places of worship, reflecting the widespread impact of the weather. As water levels begin to recede in some areas, relief and rescue efforts remain underway.