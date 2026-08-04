In Photos: Kerala Battles Floods, Landslides After Relentless Monsoon Rain
Relentless monsoon rain has disrupted life across Kerala, with flooding affecting several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Kochi. Homes and residential areas remain inundated, while rescue teams continue searches for people swept away in swollen rivers and respond to rain-triggered landslides. Floodwaters have also overflowed bridges and entered places of worship, reflecting the widespread impact of the weather. As water levels begin to recede in some areas, relief and rescue efforts remain underway.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.
RELATED STORIES
More From the author
CWG 2026: Indian Athletes Receive Warm Welcome As They Return Home Following Successful Campaign At Glasgow
Praveen Chithravel Redeems Missing Podium In Birmingham As He Wins A Historic Silver Medal In Glasgow CWG 2026
Lovlina Borgohain Fails To Step Up In Final As Former Olympic Medalist Settles For Silver At Glasgow 2026
Watch
Photos
CLOSE