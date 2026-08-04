In Photos: Kerala Battles Floods, Landslides After Relentless Monsoon Rain

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Relentless monsoon rain has disrupted life across Kerala, with flooding affecting several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Kochi. Homes and residential areas remain inundated, while rescue teams continue searches for people swept away in swollen rivers and respond to rain-triggered landslides. Floodwaters have also overflowed bridges and entered places of worship, reflecting the widespread impact of the weather. As water levels begin to recede in some areas, relief and rescue efforts remain underway.

Heavy rainfall in Kerala-Pathanamthitta floods
Residents wade through floodwaters outside their inundated homes after incessant monsoon rains caused widespread flooding, at Ranni, in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala-Kozhikode floods
A flooded house in a waterlogged residential area as floodwaters continue to linger despite easing monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode, Kerala, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala-Kannur Kanjirappuzha river floods
Search operation underway for a man swept away in the Kanjirappuzha river, in Kannur, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala-Sunny Joseph reviews situation
Kerala Minister Sunny Joseph reviews rescue operations during the search for a man swept away in the Kanjirappuzha river, in Kannur, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala-Kannur flooding
Floodwaters inundate a residential area following heavy rainfall, in Kannur, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala-Aluva Siva Temple flooded
A woman offers prayers at the Aluva Siva Temple as floodwaters recede after the Periyar river overflows following heavy rain, in Kochi, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala-Kannur floods
Floodwaters surge over a bridge following heavy rainfall, in Kannur, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala- flood in Ranni, Pathanamthitta
Residents stand on the upper floor of a house while a man wades through floodwater in a flood-affected area of Ranni, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rainfall in Kerala- Kottayam landslide
Rescue personnel and people during a rescue operation following a landslide due to rain triggered floods, in Kottayam, Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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