CWG 2026: Indian Athletes Receive Warm Welcome As They Return Home Following Successful Campaign At Glasgow

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India’s sporting contingent received a resounding hero’s welcome as they returned home following a memorable campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Airports in Delhi and Mumbai turned into grand arenas of celebration, filled with the thunderous beats of dhols, vibrant tricolor flags, and loud cheers from passionate fans, families, and sports officials. Adorned with marigold garlands and proudly displaying their medals, the athletes were deeply moved during emotional reunions. Both young prodigies and seasoned champions expressed deep gratitude for the nation's constant support throughout the competition. Their homecoming stands as a testament to extraordinary grit and passion. As celebrations spilled into the streets, India united to honor its heroic stars, who have once again elevated the nation’s pride on the global stage.

Exclusive pics Indian champions Glasgow return Judo gold medallist Harsh Singh
Judo gold medallist Harsh Singh being welcomed on his arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Medalists welcomed back India 2026 Judo gold medallist Asmita Dey
Judo gold medallist Asmita Dey poses on her arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Athletes arrival airport photos India Para-athlete bronze medallist Shilpa K Shyla
Para-athlete bronze medallist Shilpa K Shyla being welcomed on her arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India CWG 2026 homecoming pictures Para-athlete gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar
Para-athlete gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar, right, and bronze medallist Shilpa K Shyla being welcomed on their arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Team India homecoming photos CWG 2026 Boxing gold medallists Arundhati Choudhary
Boxing gold medallists Arundhati Choudhary, right, and Jaismine Lamboria being welcomed on their arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Indian athletes return home Boxing silver medallist Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
Boxing silver medallist Jadumani Singh Mandengbam being welcomed on his arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Commonwealth Games 4th place India Boxing gold medallist Priya Ghanghas
Boxing gold medallist Priya Ghanghas being welcomed on her arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing gold medallist Ankush Panghal
Boxing gold medallist Ankush Panghal being welcomed on his arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Glasgow 2026 India Para-athlete silver medallist Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath
Para-athlete silver medallist Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath being welcomed on his arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Exclusive pics Indian champions Glasgow return Para-athlete gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar
Para-athlete gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar, second left, with family members on her arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Medalists welcomed back India 2026 Boxing silver medallist Narender
Boxing silver medallist Narender being welcomed on his arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Medalists welcomed back India 2026 Boxing gold medallists Sakshi Chaudhary
Boxing gold medallists Sakshi Chaudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, silver medallist Jadumani Singh Mandengbam being welcomed on their arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Medalists welcomed back India 2026 Boxing gold medallists Preeti Pawa
Boxing gold medallists Preeti Pawar, left, and Sakshi Chaudhary, right, being welcomed on their arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Medalists welcomed back India 2026 Para-athlete gold medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit
Para-athlete gold medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit being welcomed on his arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Medalists welcomed back India 2026 Boxing silver medallist Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
Boxing silver medallist Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, left, being welcomed on his arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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