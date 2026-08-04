CWG 2026: Indian Athletes Receive Warm Welcome As They Return Home Following Successful Campaign At Glasgow

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 August 2026 2:31 pm

India’s sporting contingent received a resounding hero’s welcome as they returned home following a memorable campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Airports in Delhi and Mumbai turned into grand arenas of celebration, filled with the thunderous beats of dhols, vibrant tricolor flags, and loud cheers from passionate fans, families, and sports officials. Adorned with marigold garlands and proudly displaying their medals, the athletes were deeply moved during emotional reunions. Both young prodigies and seasoned champions expressed deep gratitude for the nation's constant support throughout the competition. Their homecoming stands as a testament to extraordinary grit and passion. As celebrations spilled into the streets, India united to honor its heroic stars, who have once again elevated the nation’s pride on the global stage.