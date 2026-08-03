The Hottest Transfer Window Yet? Top 10 Rumours and Completed Deals Rocking European Football

1. Morgan Rogers to Chelsea (Completed)

No transfer has generated more headlines this summer than Morgan Rogers' move to Chelsea. The Blues shattered records to bring the England international to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around £117 million, making him the most expensive British footballer in history. Chelsea see Rogers as the cornerstone of their next generation under Xabi Alonso, and expectations will be enormous from day one. Whether he lives up to the price tag remains to be seen, but there is little doubt this is the defining transfer of the 2026 summer window.