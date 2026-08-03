Arsenal Vs Real Betis Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Arsenal face Real Betis in a pre-season friendly at Dublin's Aviva Stadium
The Gunners are unbeaten this summer, while Real Betis have won four of their five warm-up matches
The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two UEFA Champions League-bound clubs
English Premier League (EPL) champions Arsenal aim to maintain their flawless start to the summer as they take on La Liga regulars Real Betis at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in a pre-season friendly. Watch the Arsenal vs Real Betis football match live.
Mikel Arteta's side arrives in Ireland full of confidence following a commanding 4-1 victory over Girona in their opening friendly. The Gunners have integrated high-profile summer recruit Christos Tzolis, who opened his goalscoring account, albeit unofficial, against Girona. Teenage academy star Max Dowman also continues to earn praise for his technical brilliance.
With key first-team players progressively building match sharpness alongside explosive youth talents, Arsenal are close to perfecting their now-famous high-intensity tactical setups ahead of their upcoming Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser, against Manchester City on August 16.
Arsenal will also host the Emirates Cup in London, facing German giants Borussia Dortmund on August 9. Three days later, they wrap up their home friendlies against Italy's Como.
Expect the Spanish La Liga outfit to provide an advanced physical test for Arsenal, as Manuel Pellegrini's Heliopolitans arrive for this fixture having already played multiple pre-season matches.
And the Andalusian outfit has so far enjoyed an impressive run of warm-up outings, securing four victories in their first five outings, including a narrow 1-0 win against Almeria in their last match.
This Real Betis side features several familiar names, including former Arsenal fullback Hector Bellerin, alongside dangerous attacking threats like Pablo Fornals and Isco.
This will be the first meeting between the two UEFA Champions League-bound teams.
Arsenal Vs Real Betis, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
Football fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Real Betis pre-season friendly live on the FanCode app and website. The match is part of the Club Friendlies 2026 package available on the platform.