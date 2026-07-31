In Photos: Migrants Cross Into Spain’s Ceuta Enclave From Morocco

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 July 2026 3:45 pm

Groups of migrants crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, prompting a swift response from Spanish authorities. This photo gallery captures the border crossings, security personnel on the ground, humanitarian efforts, and the unfolding migrant situation in one of Europe's most closely watched border regions.