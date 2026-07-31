In Photos: Migrants Cross Into Spain’s Ceuta Enclave From Morocco

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Photo Webdesk
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Groups of migrants crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, prompting a swift response from Spanish authorities. This photo gallery captures the border crossings, security personnel on the ground, humanitarian efforts, and the unfolding migrant situation in one of Europe's most closely watched border regions.

Ceuta border crisis
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Spain Morocco migration
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Ceuta enclave crossing
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Thousands of migrants cross into Ceuta
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Morocco to Spain border surge 2026
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Humanitarian emergency in Ceuta Spain
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Illegal entry Morocco Spanish enclave
Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Tarajal breakwater swim
A migrant crosses from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Spanish military deployment Ceuta
Spanish police officers respond as migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Spanish Supreme Court migration ruling impact
Migrants arrive after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere
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Ceuta Border Crisis
A migrant uses a rubber ring while trying to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Sempere

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