Exclusive Interview | Sheikh Hasina: ‘Any Relationship With Pakistan Must Stand On The Truth Of History’

A.

There are forces in Bangladesh that have used India as a political weapon. Anti-India politics has always been one of their favourite tools. They use it not for national interest, but for narrow political gains. Our government signed many agreements—The Ganges Water Treaty, Land Boundary Agreement, maritime boundary settlement, regional transit and connectivity, power and energy cooperation, refugee repatriation and counterterrorism cooperation were not accidental achievements. But during the 18 months of the interim regime and under the current government, they have not been able to show even one such agreement. The people now understand this propaganda.

If extremism rises in Bangladesh, if minorities live in fear, if anti-India politics receives state patronage, then all these achievements will come under pressure. Delhi and Dhaka must look beyond short-term diplomatic convenience. They must think about long-term stability, democracy, security and public trust.