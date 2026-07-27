Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs RS On TV & Online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Aston Villa FC vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Unai Emery
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery, left, and Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greet before a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Summary of this article

  • Emery's XI will be taking on Matarazzo's XI for a pre-season friendly fixture on July 29, 2026.

  • This is the first time that these two clubs will be facing each other in a friendly match.

  • Fans can catch the live action globally via VillaTV app and website.

Aston Villa face Real Sociedad in a pre-season club friendly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 12:00 am (IST) at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall.

Unai Emery's side is fine-tuning preparations ahead of a competitive UEFA Super Cup fixture. They look to bounce back from a 2-1 friendly defeat against FC Porto following an earlier 5-0 win over Walsall.

Under Pellegrino Matarazzo, La Real enter this fixture after a 2-1 pre-season victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Bescot Stadium.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Maatsen, Mings, Cissé, Cash (or Nedeljković); Lynch, Hemmings, Gomes, Burrowes; Buendía; Madjo

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Gómez, Zubeldia, Martín, Aramburu; Turrientes, Herrera; Barrenetxea, Soler, Sučić; Óskarsson

Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H

Aston Villa and Real Sociedad have no prior official or friendly head-to-head history with their upcoming pre-season match marking the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. 

Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

Related Content
Joao Gomes had been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham. - File
Morgan Rogers is captured celebrating after scoring for Aston Villa, sprinting across the pitch with his arms crossed over his chest in his trademark celebration - X/AVFCOfficial
Switzerland's Johan Manzambi (9) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver. - Abbie Parr/AP Photo
Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Taylor Fritz - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Q

When and where will the Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad, pre-season friendly match take place?

A

Aston Villa face Real Sociedad in a pre-season club friendly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 12:00 am (IST) at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall.

Q

Where to stream the Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad, pre-season friendly match on TV & Online?

A

The match is available for live viewing online in India via streaming on the official VillaTV app and website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories