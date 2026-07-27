Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs RS On TV & Online

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 July 2026 6:54 pm

Aston Villa FC vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 July 2026 6:54 pm

Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery, left, and Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greet before a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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