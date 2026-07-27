Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs RS On TV & Online

Emery's XI will be taking on Matarazzo's XI for a pre-season friendly fixture on July 29, 2026.
This is the first time that these two clubs will be facing each other in a friendly match.
Fans can catch the live action globally via VillaTV app and website.
Aston Villa face Real Sociedad in a pre-season club friendly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 12:00 am (IST) at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall.
Unai Emery's side is fine-tuning preparations ahead of a competitive UEFA Super Cup fixture. They look to bounce back from a 2-1 friendly defeat against FC Porto following an earlier 5-0 win over Walsall.
Under Pellegrino Matarazzo, La Real enter this fixture after a 2-1 pre-season victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Bescot Stadium.
Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI
Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Maatsen, Mings, Cissé, Cash (or Nedeljković); Lynch, Hemmings, Gomes, Burrowes; Buendía; Madjo
Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Gómez, Zubeldia, Martín, Aramburu; Turrientes, Herrera; Barrenetxea, Soler, Sučić; Óskarsson
Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H
Aston Villa and Real Sociedad have no prior official or friendly head-to-head history with their upcoming pre-season match marking the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad, pre-season friendly match take place?
Aston Villa face Real Sociedad in a pre-season club friendly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 12:00 am (IST) at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall.
Where to stream the Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad, pre-season friendly match on TV & Online?
The match is available for live viewing online in India via streaming on the official VillaTV app and website.