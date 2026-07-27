TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Imphal Derby

TRAU FC enter this tournament eager to stamp their authority and harness the roaring home support in Imphal to dictate the tempo. Headlined by key local talents such as midfielders Shitaljit Atom and Pipin Aheibam alongside forward Yumnam Monis Singh, their technical setup will look to exploit spaces in transition, relying heavily on disciplined midfield control and quick transitions in the final third to break down opposition lines.