TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Imphal Derby

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The Durand Cup 2026 officially started on July 25, 2026, with the opening match featuring the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. This year marks the 135th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament

Durand Cup trophies
Trophies for the commencement of 'Trophy Tour' of the 'Durand Cup' tournament 2026 displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center (RBCC), in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • TRAU FC and NEROCA FC lock horns in a high-stakes Group D encounter in Durand Cup 2026

  • Both local giants chase crucial three points and bragging rights of derby under the Imphal lights

  • Check the live streaming details below

The 135th edition of the Durand Cup is set to witness one of Indian football's most fiercely contested rivalries as TRAU FC lock horns with NEROCA FC in a high-voltage Group D encounter on July 28 (Tuesday).

Scheduled to take place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, this fixture brings the absolute pinnacle of Imphal derby passion to Asia’s oldest tournament.

Both local giants find themselves placed in Group D alongside FC Raengdai and Indian Navy FT, making this opening group-stage battle vital for early momentum and supremacy in the race for the quarter-finals.

Matches between these two proud Manipur outfits traditionally transcend standard league fixtures, carrying immense local prestige, emotional weight, and tactical chess-matches on the pitch.

TRAU FC enter this tournament eager to stamp their authority and harness the roaring home support in Imphal to dictate the tempo. Headlined by key local talents such as midfielders Shitaljit Atom and Pipin Aheibam alongside forward Yumnam Monis Singh, their technical setup will look to exploit spaces in transition, relying heavily on disciplined midfield control and quick transitions in the final third to break down opposition lines.

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The Durand Cup trophies at the iconic New Legislative Assembly Building, Guwahati. - X//thedurandcup
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On the other side, NEROCA FC bring a resilient squad determined to make an early statement in Group D, anchored defensively by reliable names like Waikhom Rohit Meitei and Monoranjan Singh in front of goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh. Historical encounters between the two clubs underline how razor-thin the margins usually are, with past I-League and regional clashes frequently hinging on individual brilliance, defensive organization, and capitalized set-pieces.

As both sides look to secure a crucial three points and set the tone for their respective tournament campaigns, expect an intense, high-intensity battle under the Imphal lights where neither side will give an inch.

TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup 2026 Group D Imphal Derby match be held?

A

The TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC match will take place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Q

When will the TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup 2026 Group D Imphal Derby match be held?

A

The TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC match has a scheduled start time of 5:00 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup 2026 Group D Imphal Derby?

A

One can catch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2026 on Sony LIV app and website. Catch the telecast of the Durand Cup football matches on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD TV channels in India.

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