Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Indian Weightlifter Settles For Bronze Medal In Women's 58kg Category At CWG 2026

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam grabbed a bronze medal in the women’s 58kg weightlifting event
The 27-year-old Manipuri weightlifter finished third with a total of 199kg (snatch - 87kg, clean and jerk - 112kg)
This is India's sixth medal the CWG 2026
Experienced Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi secured the bronze medal in the women's 58kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Monday. Bindyarani successfully lifted 87 kg in the snatch and 112 kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a total lift of 199 kg.
Rafiatu Folashade from Nigeria secured the gold medal with an impressive total lift of 229, setting a new Games record, while Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau earned the silver medal with a total lift of 215.
Bindyarani secured a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 and achieved a second-place finish at the Commonwealth Championship held in Ahmedabad last year.