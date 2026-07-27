PM Narendra Modi Appoints Nandan Nilekani to Lead Exam Reform Task Force

The Aadhaar project was conceived under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's UPA government in 2006 to fix leaky subsidies. The initiative led to the creation of the UIDAI in January 2009. The government hired Nilekani as the founding chairman in the rank of a cabinet minister in June 2009. He also chaired the Technology Advisory Group for Unique Projects (TAGUP) to design the IT architecture for the tax network and pension system.