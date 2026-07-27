Siddaramaiah Retires From Electoral Politics: Former Karnataka CM Cites Corruption

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced he will not contest the 2028 assembly elections or any future polls.
The 79-year-old Congress leader cited advancing age, declining health, and the corrupting influence of money in modern election campaigns.
Siddaramaiah recently resigned as chief minister on May 28, 2026, paving the way for DK Shivakumar to assume the top post.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not contest future elections, including the 2028 assembly polls, citing advancing age, declining health and political corruption. The 79-year-old Congress leader announced his decision on Sunday on X.
The Congress Working Committee member and longest-serving Karnataka chief minister recently resigned as the state's top executive on May 28, 2026, following instructions from the Congress high command. This transition allowed DK Shivakumar to take charge as chief minister.
Despite stepping back from elections, the veteran politician intends to maintain an active role in public life. His online statement in Kannada elaborated on remarks he delivered during a private event in Mandya district the previous day.
"Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people’s hardships and joys," Siddaramaiah said.
Elections Driven by Money
The Congress leader pointed to the increasing financial demands of modern campaigns. He said residents of the Varuna constituency in Mysuru have been actively urging him to contest elections once again.
He firmly rejected the possibility of launching another campaign.
"I have decided that I should not contest in any elections henceforth. In the past, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who supported us financially and ensured our victory. But today, such a situation no longer exists," Siddaramaiah said.
He expressed deep concern over the systemic degradation of democratic processes.
"The time has come where, if we contest elections, we would have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. In this backdrop, I have arrived at the decision not to contest in future elections," Siddaramaiah said.
Five Decades of Service
Age and physical limitations heavily influenced his decision to retire from the ballot.
"I am now 79 years old. Our [Congress] government’s term has another year and a half remaining. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before," Siddaramaiah said.
He started his formal political journey in 1978 and will complete exactly 50 years in public life by the 2028 assembly polls. He had previously declared the 2023 polls as his last election, but added he would continue to remain in politics thereafter.
"I began my political career in 1978 as a Taluk Board member. I have seen both victory and defeat, but I have the satisfaction of never acting against the principles I believed in or betraying my conscience," Siddaramaiah said.
He promised to continue working for the welfare of Karnataka citizens outside the electoral arena.
"For five decades, the people of the state have seen me as one among them and affectionately guided me. This debt weighs on me. Therefore, my future life too will be dedicated to public service," Siddaramaiah said.