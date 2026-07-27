Sooryavanshi Should Be Picked For ODI's, Gill Should Play At Four; Says Farokh Engineer

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Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be drafted into the ODI side as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2027 World Cup, reckoned former India cricketer Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer on Vaibhavs future
Veteran former Indian cricketer believes that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be drafted in the T20I side as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • Sooryavanshi bagged the Player of the Series award in the just-concluded three-match rubber against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs with two fifties.

  • Engineer felt that the 15-year-old had done enough to merit a place in the 50-over version.

  • The 88-year-old said the Indian team must persevere with Sooryavanshi because he is a high quality match winner.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be drafted into the ODI side as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2027 World Cup, reckoned former India cricketer Farokh Engineer.

The wicketkeeper batter of yesteryears opined that Shubman Gill, the other half of the current opening pair with Rohit, can bat at No. 4, giving more meat to the middle-order.

“The ideal situation is Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gill is a class player. Gill, I think, is the best batsman in the team now. So, Gill should come at four,” Engineer told PTI.

“Gill is not a guy who lifts the ball. So, a left-right combination would be ideal in ODIs. So, if Rohit is playing, and I think he should be playing, let him open with Sooryavanshi.

“A batsman like him (Sooryavanshi) is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field. Virat Kohli can come third. Gill can come fourth and then we've got a solid batting line-up,” he said.

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Sooryavanshi bagged the Player of the Series award in the just-concluded three-match rubber against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs with two fifties.

Engineer felt that the 15-year-old had done enough to merit a place in the 50-over version.

“This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India's ODI side. I don't know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley. He’s been getting runs and he's got the confidence to open the innings.

“He'll win more matches for you than lose you. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score,” Engineer noted.

The 88-year-old said the Indian team must persevere with Sooryavanshi because he is a high quality match winner.

“Anything which is slightly short of length, in Sooryavanshi's curve, is going to go for a six. He learned from his mistakes, he has learned to curb himself. But don't try to over-coach him. He's not from the MCC book of manual, which is completely out of date.

“He’s a genius. Nor was Viv Richards. Viv was the best batsman I've ever seen play. But persevere with Sooryavanshi. He'll be a tremendous asset for India,” he said.

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