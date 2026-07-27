PoK Elections: Polling Begins Amid Violent Protests, Security Crackdown, And UN Scrutiny

At the heart of the regional discontent lies the electoral structure of the 53-seat PoK legislative assembly. While eight seats are reserved for women, technocrats, and clerics, 12 of the remaining 45 seats are set aside specifically for refugees and migrants residing across Pakistan. According to Indian Express, security sources indicated that these 12 reserved non-resident seats are widely viewed as a manipulative mechanism employed by the federal administration in Islamabad to plant loyalists and dilute authentic local representation.