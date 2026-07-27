Bombay High Court Allows Nitin Gadkari To Sue Meta, X Over AI Deepfakes Linked To E20 Row

Bombay High Court allowed Nitin Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta, X, Google and others over alleged AI deepfakes.
Gadkari said he was falsely linked to the EBP programme and E20 initiative, which are administered by the Petroleum Ministry.
The suit seeks the removal of allegedly defamatory content and interim relief, including a temporary injunction.
The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to institute a civil suit against Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google LLC and others over allegedly defamatory AI-generated deepfake videos and manipulated digital content falsely linking him to the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and the E20 initiative.
According to Indian Express, the suit seeks directions to remove the allegedly defamatory content. Gadkari has contended that he has no role in either the EBP programme or the E20 initiative, both of which are administered exclusively by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and that the content has falsely associated him with the schemes, causing damage to his reputation.
As reported by Indian Express, Justice Abhay Ahuja permitted Gadkari, represented by advocate Sandeep S. Ladda, to file the suit before the Bombay High Court. The court will hear his application for interim relief, including a temporary injunction, at a later date. The Union Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology and Telecommunications have also been named as respondents.
In the suit, Gadkari said its purpose is not to prevent public discussion or criticism of his actions or government policies.
“The purpose and object of filing the suit is not to curtail or prevent the public at large from engaging in discussion, debate, analysis or fair, just and bona fide criticism of any decision taken by the plaintiff himself or by his office,” the plea said.
It further stated that Gadkari “does not seek to stifle or restrain fair criticism, dissent, debate or bona fide expression of opinion concerning his public life, governmental policies or official functions.”
The plea states that the defamatory and deepfake content published on the defendant platforms is, “false, fabricated and defamatory with respect of the plaintiff”.
The suit argues that the content is “ex facie false, fabricated, malicious, abusive and grossly defamatory”, while maintaining that the deepfake videos amount to an unauthorised use of Gadkari’s personality and publicity rights without his consent.
“Plaintiff has no role or nexus whatsoever with EBP or the E20 initiative, which is administered exclusively by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Defamatory Content, insofar as it consists of profane and abusive language directed at the Plaintiff, falls outside the ambit of legitimate political criticism or satire. The Deep Fake Content constitutes an unauthorised exploitation of the Plaintiffs personality and publicity rights. That the balance of convenience lies in favour of the Plaintiff, who continues to suffer irreparable harm to his reputation not compensable in terms of money,” the suit states.
The plea alleges that unidentified persons circulated posts and deepfake content falsely portraying Gadkari as personally responsible for the EBP and E20 initiatives. It also claims that the posts alleged that he and his family had financially benefited from the schemes.
The suit says the allegations are false and intended to create the impression that Gadkari misused his public office for private gain, causing irreparable harm to his reputation. It seeks directions to the defendants to remove, disable and stop the circulation of the allegedly defamatory and manipulated content.
The case comes after the BJP's Nagpur city social media cell chief filed a police complaint against several social media influencers and content creators over posts allegedly targeting Gadkari in connection with the ethanol-blended fuel controversy, Indian Express reported.