Sonam Wangchuk Discharged From Hospital, Plans Rajghat Visit Before Ladakh Return

Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Medanta Hospital after six days of treatment.
He plans to visit Rajghat before returning to Ladakh.
Wangchuk thanked supporters of the CJP-led NEET paper leak protests.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday after undergoing treatment there for six days.
Following his discharge, Wangchuk said he planned to visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh. He also expressed gratitude to those who turned up in large numbers to support the Cockroach Janta Party-led student agitation at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET question paper leak.
Medanta Hospital separately confirmed his discharge and said his condition was stable.
“At the time of discharge, he was stable and alert with vital signs within normal range. He has been advised routine follow-up on an outpatient basis,” Dr Sanjay Durani, medical superintendent at Medanta The Medicity, said in a statement issued on Monday.
Wangchuk had been admitted to the private hospital on July 21, a day after the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march organised in the national capital.
Earlier, he was removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on July 18 and taken to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where he remained under medical care for three days.
Wangchuk had undertaken a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the protests over the NEET paper leak. His demands included the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wider reforms to improve transparency and accountability in the country’s examination and education systems.
He called off his hunger strike on July 24, one day before Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet.