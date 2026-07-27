Tour De France 2026: Tadej Pogacar Clinches Record-Equalling Fifth Title; Van Der Poel Wins Final Stage
Slovenian cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar etched his name into the record books by winning a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title on Sunday, joining legends Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to achieve the feat. The 27-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider sealed the yellow jersey after safely navigating the 21st and final stage in Paris, which featured a spectacular finish over the Champs-Elysees and Montmartre. Although Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel sprinted to victory in the final stage, Pogacar comfortably secured the overall title, finishing 6 minutes and 26 seconds ahead of Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, while teammate Isaac del Toro completed the podium in third on his Tour debut.
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