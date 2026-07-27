Tour De France 2026: Tadej Pogacar Clinches Record-Equalling Fifth Title; Van Der Poel Wins Final Stage

Slovenian cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar etched his name into the record books by winning a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title on Sunday, joining legends Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to achieve the feat. The 27-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider sealed the yellow jersey after safely navigating the 21st and final stage in Paris, which featured a spectacular finish over the Champs-Elysees and Montmartre. Although Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel sprinted to victory in the final stage, Pogacar comfortably secured the overall title, finishing 6 minutes and 26 seconds ahead of Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, while teammate Isaac del Toro completed the podium in third on his Tour debut.

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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de France cycling race alongside Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, second, and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, third, in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de France cycling race with Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz and Denmark's Mads Pedersen in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights- Tadej Pogacar,
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates with his teammates on the podium after the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-Urska Zigart
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates with his girlfriend Urska Zigart after the the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Dario Belingheri/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-Lizzie Deignan and Mark Cavendish
British former cyclists Lizzie Deignan and Mark Cavendish pose on the podium after the final stage of Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium with Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, right, who came third, after the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 photos
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, left, celebrates on the podium with, from left, Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, after the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-Denmarks Mads Pedersen
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates with his UAE Team Emirates XRG teammates during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Etienne Garnier/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 updates
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Etienne Garnier/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, cycles past the Sacre-Coeur basilica during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-
The pack rides during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in front of the Arc de Triomphe during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-
Cyclists race through the cobbled streets of Montmartre during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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Tour de France Cycling stage 21 highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, races through the cobbled streets of Montmartre during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: Etienne Garnier/Pool Photo via AP
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