Tour De France 2026: Tadej Pogacar Clinches Record-Equalling Fifth Title; Van Der Poel Wins Final Stage

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Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, left, celebrates on the podium with, from left, Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, after the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start and finish in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy