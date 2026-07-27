Sonam Wangchuk to Leave Medanta Hospital, Visit Rajghat Before Ladakh Return

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to be discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning.
Wangchuk will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi before departing for Ladakh.
The activist broke his 26-day hunger strike on Friday night, which he launched to protest against NEET exam irregularities.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk will be discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon at around 11:30 am on Monday, PTI reported. He will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before departing for Ladakh, his team stated.
Hospitalization and Court Order
He earlier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on June 28 before launching his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The protest supported students demonstrating against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Authorities forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18. Wangchuk told PTI he "felt like he was being kept in detention".
He was subsequently relocated to Medanta Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.
Education Minister Resigns
The broader 36-day agitation began on June 20. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led the protests.
The agitation ended on Saturday following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister.