Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Prevention of Insults to National Honour Bill On Parliamentary Agenda Today

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will introduce 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha today to curb exam irregularities.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will table 'The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026' for consideration and passing in the Lower House.
Opposition MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran, and Dean Kuriakose will oppose the judicial bill by introducing a Statutory Resolution against the May 2026 presidential order.
The Union Government will introduce 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha today. The legislation aims to reinforce the legal structure combating exam paper leaks and testing irregularities
Union Minister Jitendra Singh will request permission to present the bill. Singh is also slated to propose the measure for review and approval. The bill amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
In the Upper House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026'. Shah will seek to introduce and pass the legislation in the Rajya Sabha, which amends the 1971 Act to safeguard the respect of national emblems.
Judicial Reforms Face Opposition
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move 'The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026' for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.
However, the legislative move is expected to face resistance. MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Dean Kuriakose are scheduled to introduce a Statutory Resolution aiming to reject the executive order issued by the President regarding the issue in May 2026.
Committee Reports and Papers
The Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers will table reports on the medicine price rise impacting ordinary citizens and the disinvestment of fertiliser PSUs.
Minister of State Suresh Gopi will make eight statements detailing the implementation of recommendations from the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas from 2019 to 2027.
Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Education) and Pankaj Chaudhary (Finance) will also lay official papers in the Lok Sabha.
In the Rajya Sabha, Satish Chandra Dubey will lay papers for the coal and mines ministries. Sanjay Seth will lay papers for the defence ministry, while Tokhan Sahu will lay papers for the housing and urban affairs ministry.
Amidst all this, Syed Naseer Husssain, Congress MP from Karnataka has submitted a notice to move a motion under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha for suspension of business listed for July 27. He intends to do this in order to call upon the Home Minister to make a statement on police action during the Delhi protests. He also intends to call upon the Prime Minister to make a statement regarding the constitutional right to protest.