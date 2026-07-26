Lok Sabha to See New Anti-Paper Leak Bill for Speedy Trials: Jitendra Singh

"In recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leakages and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system. Hence, in order to further strengthen the fairness, to enhance the credibility of the public examinations system and to facilitate speedy trial and ensure time bound investigations of offences under the said act, it is necessary to make amendments in the said Act," the statement of objects stated.