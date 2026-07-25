400 People With Criminal Records Detected Near Jantar Mantar Protest Site In Five Days: Police

Delhi Police’s facial recognition system flagged nearly 400 people with criminal records.
Police are examining CCTV footage, social media content and suspects’ movements.
CJP talks continue as the government considers Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation demand.
Delhi Police’s Facial Recognition System identified nearly 400 people with previous criminal records in and around the Jantar Mantar protest site between July 20 and July 24, India Today sources said.
The individuals were reportedly detected through surveillance cameras installed at the protest venue and nearby areas of central Delhi. Police are now examining their movements to determine whether any of them were involved in the vandalism and violence reported in the New Delhi district on July 20.
According to India Today sources, investigators have used CCTV footage and social media content to identify some people with criminal backgrounds who were allegedly present during the unrest. The inquiry is focused on establishing their location at the time of the clashes and linking them, if possible, to specific incidents of damage to public property.
Among those flagged during the investigation are individuals identified as Sahil, Manoj Kumar and Rubal, sources said. Another person, identified as Sahil Saifi, is also under scrutiny.
Police are verifying their movements and examining whether they were part of organised groups operating in and around the protest site.
How Facial Recognition Assisted The Investigation
The Facial Recognition System matches faces captured by surveillance cameras with images stored in police databases. Delhi Police has previously used the technology during large gatherings and sensitive events to identify wanted individuals and habitual offenders.
Officials said the system helped investigators trace people with prior criminal records who were present around Jantar Mantar during the five-day period.
Authorities are also relying on CCTV recordings, digital evidence and social media analysis as part of the investigation into the July 20 clashes.
What Happened On July 20?
The violence erupted when thousands of protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march attempted to move towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.
The demonstrators were demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
Security personnel used tear gas, lathi charges and anti-riot vehicles after protesters allegedly attempted to cross barricades in the high-security zone.
Centre Steps Up Outreach After Unrest
Following the July 20 violence, the Centre opened discussions with representatives of the student movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment in examination paper leak cases. He described the future and welfare of young people as a priority for the government.
However, the Prime Minister did not refer to the CJP agitation, allegations of police excesses during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march or the demand for Pradhan’s resignation.
Hours later, the Delhi High Court designated a special fast-track court to hear paper leak cases exclusively.
CJP Sets Deadline Over Pradhan’s Resignation
Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held talks with CJP representatives at the Constitution Club on Friday.
After the nearly two-hour meeting, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the Centre had accepted two demands raised by the group.
These included compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and an assurance that no action would be taken against peaceful student protesters.
Ranka said the government had sought time until the following afternoon to respond to the CJP’s demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.