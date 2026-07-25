From Poverty To Glasgow Podium: How Polio Survivor Jhandu Kumar Lifted An Entire Nation - See The Best Photos

Jhandu Kumar opened India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 by clinching the bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event. The 29-year-old polio survivor from Bihar's Nalanda district overcame years of severe poverty and odd jobs to secure a spot on the podium. Competing in Group B with a body weight of 72.4kg, Kumar successfully lifted an impressive 190kg on his second attempt, earning 130.9 points under the specialised coefficient formula used to score lifts fairly against heavier/lighter competitors. He missed out on the silver medal by a mere 0.1 points to England's Matthew Harding, while Nigeria's Riluwan Idris captured the gold with 132.8 points. Meanwhile, India’s defending champion Sudhir Singh (in Group A) fell short of the podium, finishing sixth with 114.1 points after missing his final 211kg push. Nigeria won three of the four available para powerlifting gold medals in a show of total domination.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
CWG 2026 Para Powerlifting bronze medal winner Jhandu Kumar
India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates his bronze medal won in the men's heavy weight para power lifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/9
Glasgow 2026 Indian medalist Jhandu Kumar
India's Jhandu Kumar, right, celebrates after winning the bronze medal alongside gold medallist Idris Riluwan of Nigeria, centre, and silver medallist Matthew Harding of England during the medal ceremony for the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
India medal tally Commonwealth Games 2026
Winners of the men's heavy weight para powerlifting gold medalist Nigeria's Riluwan Idris, center, silver medalist England's Mathew Harding, left, and bronze medalist India's Jhandu Kumar celebrate during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Jhandu Kumar 190kg lift
India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Mens heavyweight para powerlifting CWG
India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Commonwealth Games 2026 powerlifting
India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
CWG 2026 Para Powerlifting Jhandu Kumar
India's Jhandu Kumar waves after competing in the men's heavyweight Group B para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Para Powerlifting bronze winner Jhandu Kumar
India's Jhandu Kumar arrives to compete in the men's heavy weight para power lifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Britain Commonwealth Games Para Powerlifting
Nigeria's Folashade Oluwafemiayo celebrates after her new record lift in the women's heavy weight para powerlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. Photo APEranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Britain Commonwealth Games Para Powerlifting
Gold medalist Nigeria's Folashade Oluwafemiayo, center, silver medalist Ferdinand Rita, left, and bronze medalist Australia's Hani Watson celebrate during the medal ceremony for para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories