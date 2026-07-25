Commonwealth Games Gymnastics: Canada End England's Streak As Aussie Newcomers Shine Amid Sickening Injury To Gabriel
Canada won the men's artistic gymnastics team gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with a score of 241.400. This victory at the Glasgow International Arena marked Canada's first men's team title in 20 years, upgrading their consecutive silver medals from the past two Games. Three-time defending champions England secured the silver medal with 238.250 points, while Australia claimed the bronze with 235.650, ahead of host nation Scotland. The competition was halted by 15 minutes in the final rotation when England's 19-year-old Gabriel Langton suffered a heavy fall from the horizontal bar and was stretchered off. Paris Olympian Felix Dolci anchored the Canadian hunt by qualifying top in the individual all-around. William Emard, Ethan Ikeda, Jordan Carroll and Rene Cournoyer made up the team. Australia celebrated an extraordinary milestone by capturing their first men's gymnastics team medal since Delhi 2010 (gold), doing so with four debutants.
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