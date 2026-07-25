Commonwealth Games Gymnastics: Canada End England's Streak As Aussie Newcomers Shine Amid Sickening Injury To Gabriel

Canada won the men's artistic gymnastics team gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with a score of 241.400. This victory at the Glasgow International Arena marked Canada's first men's team title in 20 years, upgrading their consecutive silver medals from the past two Games. Three-time defending champions England secured the silver medal with 238.250 points, while Australia claimed the bronze with 235.650, ahead of host nation Scotland. The competition was halted by 15 minutes in the final rotation when England's 19-year-old Gabriel Langton suffered a heavy fall from the horizontal bar and was stretchered off. Paris Olympian Felix Dolci anchored the Canadian hunt by qualifying top in the individual all-around. William Emard, Ethan Ikeda, Jordan Carroll and Rene Cournoyer made up the team. Australia celebrated an extraordinary milestone by capturing their first men's gymnastics team medal since Delhi 2010 (gold), doing so with four debutants.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Artistic Gymnastics men's team final highlights
Canada team members celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's artistic gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 -England team members
England team members celebrate after winning the Silver medal in the men's artistic gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Australian team members
Australian team members celebrate after winning the Bronze medal in the men's artistic gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Gold medalist Canada
Gold medalist Canada, center, Silver medalist England and Bronze medalist Australia, winners of the men's artistic gymnastics team final, pose for the photographs at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Canadas Felix Dolci
Canada's Felix Dolci competes at the Floor exercise during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Englands Adam Tobin
England's Adam Tobin competes at the Horizontal Bar as Scotland players watch during men¥s team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Australias Ritam Malik
Australia's Ritam Malik competes at the Horizontal bar during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Canadas William Emard
Canada's William Emard competes at the floor exercise during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Scotlands Hamish Carter
Scotland's Hamish Carter celebrates as he competes at the Horizontal bar during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Scotlands Hamish Carter
Scotland's Hamish Carter competes at the Parallel bars during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 New Zealands Daniel Stoddart
New Zealand's Daniel Stoddart competes at the Rings during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 South Africas Danile Mclean
South Africa's Danile Mclean competes at the Floor Exercise during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow CWG 2026 Waless Elliot Vernon
Wales's Elliot Vernon competes on the rings during the men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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artistic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
An athlete dips his feet into a chalk box before competing in the floor exercise during the men's team final and individual qualification in artistic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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