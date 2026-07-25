Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Over NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who Will Be India's Next Education Minister?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned following widespread protests and political outcry over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.
Five key political and bureaucratic figures—including Raghav Chadha, JP Nadda, and Naresh Pal Gangwar—have emerged as top contenders to take over the portfolio.
The next minister faces the critical tasks of rebuilding public trust in competitive exams, transitioning NEET to computer-based testing by 2027, and introducing anti-paper leak legislation.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned following intense pressure over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, stepping down to safeguard the credibility of India's education system.
His departure comes after weeks of sustained outrage from students and parents regarding irregularities in the medical entrance exam. The controversy, which affected lakhs of students, has triggered nationwide protests and forced the government to order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. Pradhan's resignation marks a turning point in the country's education sector, as the administration searches for a successor to manage ongoing demonstrations and implement structural reforms.
The initial examination, conducted on 3 May, was marred by a paper leak and widespread irregularities. In response, the government cancelled the test and scheduled a re-examination for 21 June. Although results were announced on 16 July, demonstrations demanding strict accountability only intensified. Protests that began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar quickly spread across India, with student groups and opposition parties leading the charge.
In his resignation letter, Pradhan acknowledged the gravity of the situation and the mounting pressure to restore public faith. He emphasised his stance by stating, “This is not a matter of personal prestige for me… I have submitted my resignation to the Honourable Prime Minister.”
With the education position now vacant, five political and bureaucratic figures have emerged as expected replacements. Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP who recently joined the BJP, is being considered as a young face with a strong parliamentary presence and popularity among students. Naresh Pal Gangwar, an IAS officer and the current Higher Education Secretary, offers bureaucratic expertise and a reform-oriented approach.
Other contenders include senior cabinet members and party leadership. BJP National President JP Nadda is viewed as a trusted figure by the Prime Minister and previously served as a mediator during the student protests. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, recognised for his administrative efficiency, and current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also being speculated as possible replacements in broader cabinet reshuffle reports.
The upcoming minister will inherit a complex set of immediate and long-term challenges. The primary task is rebuilding trust in competitive examinations and guaranteeing transparency in the operations of the National Testing Agency. The new leadership must also navigate the political landscape, balancing policy objectives with opposition demands while managing the ongoing student protests.
The next education minister will be responsible for ensuring the smooth implementation of a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode for NEET and other major exams starting in 2027.