India Vs Zimbabwe Toss Update, 2nd T20I: Men In Blue Bat First In Harare Against ZIM - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India enter the match with a 1-0 series lead following a dominant seven-wicket win in Thursday's opener. The spotlight remains firmly focused on 15-year-old Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who shattered records by hitting a blistering 18-ball half-century

Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-
India players line up for the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Summary of this article

  • ZIM won the toss and have opted to bowl first in the 2nd T20I

  • This is the first time Shreyas Iyer has lost the toss in T20Is after winning it in eight straight games

  • India enter the match with a 1-0 series lead following a dominant seven-wicket win in Thursday's opener

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has won the toss and asked India to set a target in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club today (July 25, 2026). Facing a must-win situation to keep the three-match series alive, the hosts are looking to exploit early moisture on a hard, flat deck.

India enter the match with a 1-0 series lead following a dominant seven-wicket win in Thursday's opener. The spotlight remains firmly focused on 15-year-old Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who shattered records by hitting a blistering 18-ball half-century.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, and Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Captains Speak

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer expressed confidence in setting a target on this surface, and said:

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"We were going to bat first. I feel it [pitch] looks a bit different. It's not as tacky as it was in the first game. I feel the bounce will be consistent, and that's what I'm hoping. But let's see how it plays... We have one change -- Yash Thakur comes in for Ashok Sharma."

Thakur, a right-arm pacer, is making his debut.

Raza, now the most-capped Zimbabwean international, explained bowling first: "First reason being the winter wicket as we know, it's slightly spicier at the start, so hopefully we can make early inroads and then see what comes in the batting order later on."

And they are unchanged.

Q

Where will the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?

A

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on Zee's Unite8 Sports Network in India.

Q

Where will the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?

A

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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