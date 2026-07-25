Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: Sachin Siwach Headlines India's Campaign In Glasgow

Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 3: Catch all the live updates from Day 3 of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as Team India takes the field across boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls and 3x3 wheelchair basketball. Stay tuned for live scores, results and all the key moments from the Indian contingent

Indian boxers Sumit Kundu, right, Sachin Siwach, and others after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland.

Indian boxers Sumit Kundu, right, Sachin Siwach, and others after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, where India will look to build on the momentum gained after opening its medal account through Jhandu Kumar's bronze in para powerlifting. A busy day awaits the Indian contingent across boxing, swimming, para swimming, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls and 3x3 wheelchair basketball. Boxer Sachin Siwach begins his men's 60kg campaign, while Pranati Nayak headlines India's challenge in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualification. Swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra will aim to reach the men's 400m freestyle final, with Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni competing in para swimming. On the greens, Putul Sonowal and the women's pairs duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh return to action, while India's women's team makes its Commonwealth Games debut in 3x3 wheelchair basketball against Wales. Stay tuned for all the live updates, results and key moments from Glasgow.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jul 2026, 12:41:39 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: Streaming Info The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.