Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him.
Pradhan said he is disturbed ro see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I took responsibility of NEET paper leak from day one,” he said.
He also said that anti national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of situation at Jantar Mantar and across country.
Pradhan's resignations comes amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at the Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.
He assured that the strictest action against the miscreants under the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Act, 2026, popularly known as the Goonda Act, will be taken.
The chief minister said that under the banner of "United Cockroach March" announced by a self-declared member of the CJP, Leftist and ultra-Left organisations held a rally on Friday.
"In a democratic country, anyone can establish their democratic rights by abiding by the law and in a peaceful manner," the chief minister said.
He said that the police were given a specific directive not to take any action unless the situation went out of control.
Thanking the Kolkata Police, he said the miscreants wanted the police to use of baton charge and burst tear gas shells and to let the situation go out of control, but the security forces did not give them that opportunity.
Adhikari said that six journalists who suffered serious injuries received treatment at government hospitals, while several others sustained minor injuries.