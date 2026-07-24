Indian Diaspora Rallies Worldwide In Support Of CJP-Led Student Protests

Indian diaspora groups held solidarity demonstrations in London, Vancouver, Berlin and other cities backing India's youth-led 'Cockroach' movement
Protesters called for education reforms, examination transparency and greater government accountability, while expressing support for demonstrators in India
The rallies mark one of the movement's first major international expansions, highlighting the growing role of diaspora communities in amplifying domestic protest movements
Members of the Indian diaspora and supporters gathered in cities including London, Vancouver and Berlin this week to express solidarity with India's youth-led "Cockroach" movement, holding demonstrations aimed at amplifying calls for education reform and greater government accountability.
Videos shared online showed demonstrators holding placards reading "Main Bhi Cockroach" ("I Am Also A Cockroach") while urging overseas communities to support students protesting in India. Organisers said the rallies were intended to reassure demonstrators back home that they were "not alone" and to draw greater international attention to their demands.
In a video shared by AJ+, speakers stressed the importance of international solidarity with the movement. "Do not be afraid to take on power, because when we take on power together, this is what happens. We are watching you as you courageously stand strong and reclaim our democracy back," one speaker said.
Another speaker added, "It is our responsibility to amplify their voices. International solidarity reminds those struggling back home that they are not alone."
The overseas demonstrations come as the "Cockroach" movement has gathered momentum across India in recent weeks. What began as student anger over alleged examination irregularities and a controversial remark that inspired the slogan "Main Bhi Cockroach" has since expanded into a broader campaign demanding reforms in the education system, greater transparency in examinations and recruitment processes, and increased government accountability.
The movement has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have become prominent symbols of the campaign. Students, youth organisations and civil society groups have joined protests in several parts of the country.
Against that backdrop, solidarity gatherings in London, Vancouver, Berlin and other cities reflected growing engagement by members of the Indian diaspora. Organised by overseas supporters and allied groups, the demonstrations sought to amplify the demands being raised in India while expressing support for those participating in the movement.
The rallies mark one of the movement's first visible expansions beyond India's borders, highlighting how diaspora communities are increasingly using public demonstrations and social media to draw international attention to domestic issues and reinforce calls for reform.