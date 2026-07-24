India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match On TV And Online?

India will take on Zimbabwe for the second T20I tomorrow, July 25 at 4:30 PM (IST).
The Men In Blue clinched an easy seven wicket victory in the 1st T20I ending their drought.
Fans can catch the live streaming on FanCode app and website and the match will be telecasted on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.
India will look to build on their dominant seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I when they face Zimbabwe in the second match of the three-game series.
The Men in Blue were clinical with the ball, restricting the hosts to 125/7 before chasing down the target in just 13.2 overs.
The spotlight, however, belonged to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed a 19-ball 50, including four sixes and four boundaries, to help India take a 1-0 lead.
Sooryavanshi's explosive knock will once again be one of the biggest talking points heading into the second T20I.
After a disappointing start to his international career in England, the youngster made a sensational statement in the first game, while Mayank Yadav also marked his return to international cricket in style.
The pacer consistently clocked speeds above 145 kmph and picked up two wickets, including one with the very first ball of the match, as India's bowling attack kept Zimbabwe under constant pressure.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be desperate to respond and keep the series alive.
Their batting struggled against India's pace and spin in the opening game, with the top order collapsing to 32/4 before Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani helped them cross the 120-run mark.
With India now leading 1-0, the hosts will need a far stronger batting performance and greater control with the ball to challenge the visitors in the second T20I.
India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ravi Bishnoi
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wk), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.
India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: LIVE Streaming Info
When and where will the 2nd India vs Zimbabwe T20I match be played?
The 2nd IND vs ZIM T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 25 at 4:30pm IST. The match will take place at Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Who will telecast the 1st India vs Zimbabwe T20I match in India?
India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be telecast live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.
Where to catch the live streaming of the 1st India vs Zimbabwe T20I match in India?
The live streaming of India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website.