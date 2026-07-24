LA Dodgers At White House: US President Donald Trump Felicates World Series Champs

President Donald Trump feted Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Thursday, calling the team “one of the great brands anywhere in the world” during a Rose Garden event celebrating its second title in as many years. Trump said the Dodgers edging the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 last fall capped “a hell of a series.” He indicated he was surprised to learn that the Dodgers had never before won consecutive titles but also mused about a third in a row. The president saluted the team in the East Room in April 2025 to mark their 2024 World Series championship over the New York Yankees. He said before the latest event that he was most excited about meeting Ohtani, whom he compared at length to the legendary Babe Ruth — even saying the Dodgers star was arguably the best hitter and pitcher in baseball.

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Donald Trump honor Los Angeles Dodgers
President Donald Trump holds a LA Dodgers Championship Ring during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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Los Angeles Dodgers Donald Trump
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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Donald Trump Los Angeles Dodgers
President Donald Trump holds up a jersey during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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Donald Trump Los Angeles Dodgers
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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President Donald Trump holds a championship ring during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, as owner Mark Walter smiles at left. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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President Donald Trump gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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Donald Trump Miguel Rojas
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Los Angeles Dodgers Miguel Rojas at an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, as Tommy Edman watches at center. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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President Donald Trump puts a championship ring into his pocket as owner Mark Walter presents him with a jersey during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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Los Angeles Dodgers Donald Trump
Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, right, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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Two trophies and a jersey are displayed as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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President Donald Trump waves as he departs following an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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Donald Trump Los Angeles Dodgers
President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office with manager Dave Roberts after an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Washington. () | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
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