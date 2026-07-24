Who Is Putul Sonowal? 43-Year-Old Indian Lawn Bowler Who Stunned Ryan Bester At CWG 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Putul Sonowal pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Canada's three-time CWG medallist Ryan Bester in his men's singles debut. The reigning Asian champion from Assam held his nerve in a tiebreaker to secure the biggest win of his lawn bowls career in Glasgow

Who Is Putul Sonowal? 43-Year-Old Indian Lawn Bowler Who Stunned Ryan Bester At CWG 2026
Putul Sonowal pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo: X/@Assam_DSYW
Summary of this article

  • Putul Sonowal upset three-time CWG medallist Ryan Bester on his Commonwealth Games debut

  • The Assam-born bowler is the reigning Asian champion and World No. 21

  • His Glasgow triumph marks the biggest win of his lawn bowls career so far

Putul Sonowal scripted one of the biggest upsets on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 by defeating Canada's Ryan Bester in the men's singles sectional play event.

Making his debut at the Games, the Indian lawn bowler overcame the three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, reigning World Outdoors champion and World Bowls Hall of Fame inductee in a tense tiebreaker after the two players shared the opening two sets.

The victory marked another significant milestone in Sonowal's remarkable rise in the sport. Entering Glasgow as the reigning Asian champion and World No. 21, the 43-year-old had already established himself among India's leading lawn bowls players.

However, defeating one of the sport's most accomplished names on his Commonwealth Games debut has further strengthened his reputation as a genuine medal contender.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule

Who Is Putul Sonowal?

Hailing from Assam, Putul Sonowal has built his sporting career while serving as a Havildar with the Assam Police. Alongside his professional responsibilities, he has represented both Assam Police and India in lawn bowls, gradually earning recognition through consistent performances at the domestic and international levels.

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Sonowal's steady rise has been driven by years of experience competing against top players around the world.

Before arriving at the Commonwealth Games, he had climbed to World No. 21 and claimed the men's singles gold medal at the 2026 Asian Lawn Bowls Championships, making him one of India's strongest hopes in the sport.

The Rise Of Putul Sonowal

Sonowal first made his mark on the domestic circuit by winning gold in the men's triples at the National Lawn Bowls Championships. He later added a bronze medal in the men's singles at the National Games, while his consistent displays earned him the Best Men's Player award at the Inter-District Lawn Bowls Championships.

His domestic success paved the way for regular appearances on the international stage, including tournaments such as the Lawn Bowls World Cup, where he gained valuable experience against elite opposition.

The defining moment of his career came earlier in 2026 when he won the men's singles title at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships in New Delhi, announcing himself as one of Asia's premier players.

That confidence was on full display in Glasgow. Sonowal edged Bester 5-4 in the opening set before the Canadian levelled the contest by taking the second set 7-3. With the match heading into a tiebreaker, the Indian held his nerve to complete a famous victory.

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