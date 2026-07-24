Pakistan At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem returns to Glasgow 2026 as the defending Commonwealth Games javelin champion
The Olympic gold medallist will look to retain his title and extend his remarkable winning run
Nadeem is set to renew his blockbuster javelin rivalry with India's Neeraj Chopra in Glasgow
Few athletes have transformed the sporting landscape of their country quite like Arshad Nadeem. The Pakistani javelin thrower has risen from humble beginnings in Mian Channu to become an Olympic champion, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and one of the finest throwers in the world.
As he returns to Glasgow 2026, Nadeem is not only defending his Commonwealth title but is also set to renew his much-anticipated rivalry with India's Neeraj Chopra.
The 29-year-old etched his name into history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, producing a stunning 92.97m throw to win Pakistan's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics and set a new Olympic record. He has since established himself as one of the biggest names in global athletics and arrives in Glasgow as one of the favourites to retain his crown.
Arshad Nadeem Factfile
Date of Birth: January 2, 1997
Age: 29
Country: Pakistan
Sport: Athletics
Event: Javelin Throw
Personal Best: 92.97m (Olympic Record)
Olympic Record: Gold – Paris 2024
World Championships: Silver – Budapest 2023
Commonwealth Games: Gold – Birmingham 2022 (Games Record: 90.18m)
Nadeem's rise has been remarkable. After finishing eighth on his Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018, he steadily climbed the world rankings before producing a historic performance in Birmingham four years later.
His 90.18m throw not only secured Pakistan's first Commonwealth athletics gold since 1962 but also made him the first South Asian athlete to breach the 90-metre mark in the javelin. Since then, he has added a World Championship silver and Olympic gold to his growing list of achievements.
Arshad Nadeem At Commonwealth Games
Glasgow 2026 marks Nadeem's third Commonwealth Games appearance, and expectations could hardly be higher. As the defending champion, he returns to defend the title he won so emphatically in Birmingham while leading Pakistan's athletics contingent.
The spotlight will once again fall on his rivalry with Neeraj Chopra, with the two Olympic champions expected to headline one of the most anticipated events of the Games.
Despite embracing the challenge, Nadeem has admitted that defending his Commonwealth crown comes with added pressure. However, the Pakistani star believes his preparations have put him in a strong position to repeat history.
If he can once again produce a throw beyond 90 metres, Glasgow could witness another memorable chapter in the career of one of South Asia's greatest-ever athletes.