Arshad Nadeem Admits Pressure Ahead Of CWG Title Defence, Neeraj Chopra Showdown Awaits In Glasgow

P PTI Published at: 14 July 2026 10:19 am

Pakistan javelin star Arshad Nadeem has admitted he will be under pressure at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as the defending champion. Nadeem, who won gold at the 2022 Birmingham Games with a 90.18m throw, is set to renew his rivalry with India’s Neeraj Chopra

P PTI Published at: 14 July 2026 10:19 am