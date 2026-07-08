Commonwealth Games 2026: Who Are India's Medal Contenders In Upcoming Mega Event In Glasgow?

Commonwealth Games 2026 set to start from July 23, 2026
The XXIII edition will be hosted in Glasgow, Ireland
Several disciplines have been removed from this edition's programme, making it sustainable
The XXIII Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, mark a significant reimagining of the event. To ensure sustainability and financial responsibility, this edition is notably more compact than previous iterations, featuring 3,000 athletes from 74 nations competing in 10 sports across just four pre-existing venues within an eight-mile corridor.
This "leaner" model represents a shift toward a place-based approach, utilizing the infrastructure from the 2014 Games while focusing on an integrated programme that includes the largest Para sport contingent in the history of the Commonwealth Games.
India’s preparation for the Glasgow Games has been characterized by strategic planning and strong institutional support. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has finalized a 124-member contingent, blending experienced veterans like Neeraj Chopra, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borgohain with rising talents across disciplines such as athletics, boxing, and weightlifting.
Athletes have benefited from elite training environments and high-performance support, with the government and corporate sponsors providing extensive resources to ensure the team is podium-ready. With the official kit recently unveiled and a formal send-off completed, the contingent is set to represent India in both able-bodied and para-sport categories, carrying the nation's high expectations into the Glasgow campaign.
India enter the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games facing a historic shift in its medal prospects due to the exclusion of several core sports like wrestling, shooting, badminton, and hockey, which traditionally accounted for nearly half of its previous hauls.
While India secured a massive 61 medals at Birmingham 2022—finishing fourth overall—the streamlined 10-sport programme means the nation will rely heavily on athletics, boxing, and weightlifting to maintain its standing. Analysts project a realistic target of 35–45 medals, a decline from past editions but a testament to the country's broadening athletic depth as it pivots to maximize performance in the remaining disciplines.
India's Medal Contenders In Commonwealth Games 2026
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw)
Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put)
Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump)
Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon)
Selva Prabhu (Triple Jump)
Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump)
Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase/5000m)
Pooja Singh (High Jump)
Priyanka Goswami (10,000m Race Walk)
Seema Punia Kaliramna (Discus Throw)
Boxing
Preeti Pawar (54kg)
Lovlina Borgohain (75kg)
Weightlifting
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48kg)
Bindyarani Devi (58kg)
Harjinder Kaur (69kg)
Lovepreet Singh (+110kg)
Para Powerlifting
Parmjeet Kumar (Up to 49kg)
Manish Kumar (Up to 49kg)
Judo
Tulika Maan (+78kg)
Lawn Bowls
Lawn Bowls Team (Women's Singles/Pairs and Men's Singles/Pairs)
Historically, India has been a Commonwealth powerhouse with 564 total medals, peaking at 101 medals during its home Games in 2010. By consistently finishing among the top five nations since the early 2000s, India has established a legacy of sporting excellence, and Glasgow 2026 will now serve as a pivotal test of its ability to adapt and thrive despite a radically altered competition landscape.