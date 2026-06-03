World Bicycle Day 2026: The Invention That Liberated Women, Built Nations And Conquered Mountains

Beyond the Tour, the grand calendar of cycling includes the Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta, the cobbled classics of Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, a world where suffering is currency and legends are forged in mountains. At the Olympics, cycling spans road racing, track, BMX freestyle and mountain biking, with Paris 2024 delivering some of the most watched moments of the Games. The sport has never been more global, more competitive or more compelling.