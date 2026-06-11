FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shakira, Burna Boy To Kick-Start Quadrennial Showpiece

Before “Dai Dai,” the Colombian superstar co-wrote and performed “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” featuring Freshlyground. AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, from the Mexico City Stadium before the host country takes on South Africa at the very same venue. The ceremony will be headlined by South American pop-sensation Shakira alongside Burna Boy as they perform the original soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup 2026, "Dai Dai". The platform is set for a vibrant and cultural exhibition, emphasizing the variety and dynamism of the host nations through exhilarating performances, cutting-edge production, and a homage to the global influence of football. Get live updates and key moments from the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held at the Mexico City Stadium on Friday, June 12 (IST)

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2026, 09:13:10 pm IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Key Performers Tonight Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez will sing the national anthem, joined by artists including Mana, Los Angeles Azules, Lila Downs and Belinda. J Balvin and Danny Ocean will also make an apperance, while Shakira headlines the ceremony alongside Nigeria’s Burna Boy with the debut performance of “Dai Dai”, the tournament’s official song.