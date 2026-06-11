FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How Much Will Indian Fans Pay To Watch In India? Is There A Free Option?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about subscription costs, Zee plans, streaming platforms and TV channels in India as the tournament starts on June 11, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Will Indian Fans Pay To Watch In India? Is There A Free Option?
AHI performs with Wyclef Jean during a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 begins with Mexico vs South Africa at Estadio Azteca on June 11 (June 12 IST) and will feature 48 teams across 104 matches

  • Fans in India can stream the full tournament on Zee5 through plans starting at ₹799 for three months or ₹1,699 annually with premium features

  • TV viewers can watch on Unite8 Sports channels with prices starting from ₹7, while DD Sports will air select matches including knockout games

The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. While the tournament begins on June 11 locally, viewers in India will see the action start in the early hours of June 12 due to the time difference.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, this edition will be historic as the tournament expands to 48 teams for the first time. With 104 matches scheduled across 16 venues over 39 days, it will become the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

As anticipation builds across India and the tournament gets underway with Mexico vs South Africa, one question has dominated conversations among football fans -- how much will they need to pay to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?

With Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) confirmed as India’s official broadcaster, viewers now have clarity on both streaming subscriptions and television channel pricing ahead of kick-off.

Related Content
A glimpse from the FIFA World Cup 2022: Opening Ceremony held in Qatar - null
FIFA World Cup 2026: Your Complete India Viewing Guide, Match Times, Where To Watch, And The Broadcasting Controversy - fifamedia/X
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal. - null
A sign reading "FIFA World Cup 2026" is displayed at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - AP

How Much Will FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming Cost In India?

Fans planning to watch online can stream all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches through the Zee5 app and website.

At present, viewers have two subscription choices:

Zee5 All Access + Sports (3 Months)

  • Price: ₹799 (around ₹266 per month)

  • Ad-supported streaming

  • Covers the complete FIFA World Cup period

Zee5 Premium Annual Plan

  • Price: ₹1,699 per year (approximately ₹142 per month)

  • 4K Ultra HD streaming

  • Dolby Atmos support

  • Streaming on up to four devices simultaneously

  • Includes access to Zee5 premium content library

As of now, ZEEL has not announced a dedicated World Cup-only pass, although a tournament-specific option could still be introduced closer to kick-off.

How Much Will It Cost To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 On Television?

Viewers who prefer traditional television can watch the tournament through ZEEL’s Unite8 Sports network.

Base channel pricing announced by ZEEL:

  • Unite8 Sports 1 - ₹7

  • Unite8 Sports 1 HD - ₹9

  • Unite8 Sports 2 - ₹8

  • Unite8 Sports 2 HD - ₹11

Actual prices may vary depending on individual DTH and cable operators and the packs selected by subscribers.

The channels are available across major distribution platforms including Dish TV, Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Sun Direct and multiple cable operators across India.

Can Indian Fans Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 For Free?

Fans without paid subscriptions will still have limited access through DD Sports.

The public broadcaster will telecast select matches during the tournament, starting with the opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa. Selected knockout fixtures, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, will also be available.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories