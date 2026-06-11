FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How Much Will Indian Fans Pay To Watch In India? Is There A Free Option?

FIFA World Cup 2026 begins with Mexico vs South Africa at Estadio Azteca on June 11 (June 12 IST) and will feature 48 teams across 104 matches
Fans in India can stream the full tournament on Zee5 through plans starting at ₹799 for three months or ₹1,699 annually with premium features
TV viewers can watch on Unite8 Sports channels with prices starting from ₹7, while DD Sports will air select matches including knockout games
The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. While the tournament begins on June 11 locally, viewers in India will see the action start in the early hours of June 12 due to the time difference.
Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, this edition will be historic as the tournament expands to 48 teams for the first time. With 104 matches scheduled across 16 venues over 39 days, it will become the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.
As anticipation builds across India and the tournament gets underway with Mexico vs South Africa, one question has dominated conversations among football fans -- how much will they need to pay to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?
With Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) confirmed as India’s official broadcaster, viewers now have clarity on both streaming subscriptions and television channel pricing ahead of kick-off.
How Much Will FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming Cost In India?
Fans planning to watch online can stream all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches through the Zee5 app and website.
At present, viewers have two subscription choices:
Zee5 All Access + Sports (3 Months)
Price: ₹799 (around ₹266 per month)
Ad-supported streaming
Covers the complete FIFA World Cup period
Zee5 Premium Annual Plan
Price: ₹1,699 per year (approximately ₹142 per month)
4K Ultra HD streaming
Dolby Atmos support
Streaming on up to four devices simultaneously
Includes access to Zee5 premium content library
As of now, ZEEL has not announced a dedicated World Cup-only pass, although a tournament-specific option could still be introduced closer to kick-off.
How Much Will It Cost To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 On Television?
Viewers who prefer traditional television can watch the tournament through ZEEL’s Unite8 Sports network.
Base channel pricing announced by ZEEL:
Unite8 Sports 1 - ₹7
Unite8 Sports 1 HD - ₹9
Unite8 Sports 2 - ₹8
Unite8 Sports 2 HD - ₹11
Actual prices may vary depending on individual DTH and cable operators and the packs selected by subscribers.
The channels are available across major distribution platforms including Dish TV, Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Sun Direct and multiple cable operators across India.
Can Indian Fans Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 For Free?
Fans without paid subscriptions will still have limited access through DD Sports.
The public broadcaster will telecast select matches during the tournament, starting with the opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa. Selected knockout fixtures, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, will also be available.